    Uvalde school police chief fired after intense public debate

    Vanessa Bryant awarded $16M in Kobe Bryant crash photos trial

  • Psychedelic drug could help treat addictions, study shows

  • 30 years after Hurricane Andrew, survivors still shocked by the devastation

  • New footage released of man attempting to breach FBI field office

  • As Ukraine celebrates Independence Day, Zelenskyy warns Kyiv could be attacked soon

  • Biden announces forgiveness of some student loan debt

  • Democrats benefitting in primaries following Roe v. Wade reversal

  • Teachers in Columbus, Ohio strike for third day

  • Intense flooding devastating parts of Mississippi

  • Firefighters’ gear may increase cancer risk, new studies show

  • Some schools implementing four-day weeks to combat teacher shortage

  • New Jersey farm teaches kids to grow crops and help their community

  • Ex-Twitter head of security says company lied about security

  • 3 million under flood watch after deadly rainfall in Dallas

  • Two men found guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

  • Two officers involved in death of Rayshard Brooks face no criminal charges

  • Trump had ‘Top Secret’ documents at Mar-a-Lago, National Archives says

  • Free school lunch program is ending, leaving families scrambling

  • Formerly paralyzed man swims from Alcatraz with a powerful message

Uvalde school police chief fired after intense public debate

Embattled Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo has been fired after outcry over the handling of the Robb Elementary mass shooting. Arredondo had been on administrative leave after the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead. An attorney for Arredondo said he and other responding officers “should be celebrated for the lives saved, instead of vilified for those they couldn’t reach.”Aug. 25, 2022

