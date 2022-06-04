Uvalde survivors demand answers from gun manufacturer

The father of Amerie Jo Garza, one of the 19 student victims in the Uvalde mass shooting and an employee of Robb Elementary are questioning Daniel Defense’s marketing practices and whether they were targeting children. The New York Times reported transcripts from 911 calls revealing a 10-year-old student, Khloie Torres, asking police to help her teacher, who was shot. Overnight, school officials confirmed that Robb Elementary will close its doors permanently as the town gathers for the funerals of two more victims.June 4, 2022