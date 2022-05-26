IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Beto O’Rourke confronts Gov. Greg Abbott after Uvalde massacre: ‘This is on you’

    02:49
  • Now Playing

    Uvalde, Texas massacre: What we know about the victims

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

    03:47

  • Baby formula manufacturing plant plans to reopen in June

    02:16

  • Uvalde, Texas mayor: 'This town is broken'

    01:10

  • World wonders why America is rife with mass shootings

    02:47

  • A moment of silence after the Uvalde mass shooting: ‘We simply have no words’

    01:27

  • Uvalde mass shooting: What we know about the law enforcement response

    02:35

  • Uvalde gunman bought two AR-15s days after he turned 18

    02:17

  • How Congress is responding to the massacre at Robb Elementary School

    01:32

  • How parents are responding to the Uvalde school shooting

    02:27

  • Georgia voters reject Trump-endorsed candidates in critical primary

    01:58

  • What we know about the gunman in the Uvalde mass shooting

    02:46

  • Uvalde massacre is part of a ‘plague’ of gun violence in the U.S.

    01:12

  • Spotlight on Georgia as Trump’s picks tested in key Republican primaries

    02:55

  • Russia aims to take eastern Ukrainian town as base for artillery strikes

    01:27

  • Mass shooting at Texas school comes just days after Buffalo massacre

    02:44

  • FBI: Man in custody accused of plotting to kill former President George W. Bush

    01:13

  • Biden addresses the nation on Texas elementary school shooting

    02:27

  • Investigators work to find Texas elementary school shooting suspect’s motive

    02:02

Nightly News

Uvalde, Texas massacre: What we know about the victims

02:58

Following the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the 19 children and two beloved teachers have now been identified. The authorities have confirmed that all victims were in a single classroom.May 26, 2022

  • Beto O’Rourke confronts Gov. Greg Abbott after Uvalde massacre: ‘This is on you’

    02:49
  • Now Playing

    Uvalde, Texas massacre: What we know about the victims

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

    03:47

  • Baby formula manufacturing plant plans to reopen in June

    02:16

  • Uvalde, Texas mayor: 'This town is broken'

    01:10

  • World wonders why America is rife with mass shootings

    02:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All