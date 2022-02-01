Uyghurs who fled China describe families torn apart, separation from children
NBC News’ Keir Simmons reports from Turkey, where he hears from Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim minority group in China, who fled what the U.S. has called a genocide by the Chinese government. China has detained around a million people in what it calls “reeducation camps.” Many Uyghurs describe painful separations from their families and fears of punishment if they try to contact each other.Feb. 1, 2022
