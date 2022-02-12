After nearly a week of protests at the Ambassador Bridge, police have now been called in to attempt to end the blockage. The uproar against mandates is now traveling from Canada to Paris as French police used tear gas to disperse crowds blocking traffic on the Champ Elysees. Feb. 12, 2022
Vaccine mandate protests continue worldwide
