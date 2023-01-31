IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Massive ice storm blasting the South with freezing rain

    02:03

  • Newport News school reopens after six-year-old shot teacher

    02:15

  • Colorado hiker survives 200-foot fall

    01:38

  • Airlines raising requirements for frequent flyer point systems

    01:38
  • Now Playing

    Valley fever cases on the rise and may worsen due to climate change

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    Secretary Blinken urges Israel, Palestine to stop violence

    01:21

  • Damar Hamlin speaks out publicly for the first time

    01:40

  • Police cracking down on toll and red light camera evasion

    02:33

  • Gas prices soaring nationwide

    02:02

  • Los Angeles neighborhood shooting leaves three dead

    01:45

  • Was race a factor in the beating of Tyre Nichols?

    02:29

  • Memphis Police Department permanently deactivates Scorpion unit

    03:00

  • Hawaiian lifeguard wins world-famous surfing championship during lunch breaks

    01:58

  • Air Force using augmented reality to train fighter pilots

    02:54

  • Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker calls news station with chilling message

    01:58

  • Former President Trump hits the campaign trail

    01:49

  • Israeli police say 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot Israeli father and son

    01:34

  • Demonstrators nationwide peacefully protest the police beating of Tyre Nichols

    02:21

  • Video of police beating Tyre Nichols is released

    04:42

  • FDA proposes updated blood donation rules for gay, bisexual men

    01:35

Nightly News

Valley fever cases on the rise and may worsen due to climate change

02:29

Cases of Valley fever, a fungal infection caused by breathing in microscopic spores that live in dirt, are on the rise and experts worry that climate change could cause more cases. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz shares one college freshman’s story of being diagnosed with Valley fever and ongoing recovery five years later.Jan. 31, 2023

  • Massive ice storm blasting the South with freezing rain

    02:03

  • Newport News school reopens after six-year-old shot teacher

    02:15

  • Colorado hiker survives 200-foot fall

    01:38

  • Airlines raising requirements for frequent flyer point systems

    01:38
  • Now Playing

    Valley fever cases on the rise and may worsen due to climate change

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    Secretary Blinken urges Israel, Palestine to stop violence

    01:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All