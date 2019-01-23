Venezuela's Maduro cuts off U.S. relations after Trump recognizes opposition leader

Venezuela's Maduro cuts off U.S. relations after Trump recognizes opposition leader01:29
Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets on Wednesday to call for the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro. The authoritarian leader called on American diplomats to leave the country within 72 hours after President Trump recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president.
