Verdict reached in first civil case against Bill Cosby to ever reach a trial

64-year-old Judy Huth accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 1975 at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 and Cosby was 37. In court, Cosby’s attorneys called her accusations “a complete and utter fabrication.” The jury ruled against Cosby in the civil case, finding that he sexually assaulted Huth. It awarded her $500,000.June 21, 2022