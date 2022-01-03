Veteran calendar benefits a cause

The Pin Up for Vets fundraiser sells calendars to support military causes like rehab equipment for VA hospitals, care packages for troops, and visits with veterans. The women who are featured share a unique bond, each is a military veteran, representing Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.Jan. 3, 2022
