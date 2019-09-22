Nightly News

Veterans speak out about fight to claim VA benefits after military sexual assault

03:04

For veterans who were victims of sexual assault, the process of claiming benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder through the Veterans Administration can be extremely difficult. Kate Snow hears from service members who say it took years, and sometimes decades, to get their benefits – if they received them at all. Last year, the VA Office of Inspector General found that nearly half of military sexual trauma claims “were not properly processed.”Sept. 22, 2019

