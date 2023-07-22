IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Vice President Harris speaks out against Florida Board of Education over new curriculum

02:03

Vice President Kamala Harris has spoken out against Florida’s Board of Education after it passed new standards this week for how Black history will be taught in public schools. Florida Gov. DeSantis defended the new curriculum during a campaign event. NBC News’ Allie Raffa has the details.July 22, 2023

