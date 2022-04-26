IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid

01:46

The White House announced that Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on both a rapid and PCR test this morning. This unfolded just before Harris was scheduled to meet with President Biden. Harris’ press secretary stated that Harris exhibited no symptoms and will isolate while continuing her work from home. According to the White House, the last time Harris saw Biden was last Monday, and Biden tested negative yesterday. April 26, 2022

