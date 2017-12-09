Please select another video.
Video shows fatal police shooting of unarmed father in an Arizona hotel
Shocking police body camera footage was released just hours after the police officer who fatally shot Daniel Shaver was found not guilty of second degree murder. The video showed Shaver sobbing with his hands up, begging for his life in his final moments.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
The Price You Pay
Stay up-to-date on the latest consumer and business news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch long form and extended pieces from the NBC Nightly News team.
Play All
U.S. News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”