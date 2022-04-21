Video shows Mike Tyson punching passenger aboard flight

A video obtained by TMZ Sport shows Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a fellow passenger aboard a JetBlue flight. A statement from Tyson’s representatives says the incident involved an “aggressive passenger” who harassed Tyson and “threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.” San Francisco police say the man “provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further.” NBC News has not been able to identify him for comment.April 21, 2022