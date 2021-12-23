IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Vietnamese American refugees help Afghan families resettle in the U.S.

Nightly News

Vietnamese American refugees help Afghan families resettle in the U.S.

01:43

Uyen Nguyen co-founded a volunteer group that is helping resettle Afghans in Seattle. Watching the images of Afghans escaping after the U.S. withdrawal reminded her of the Vietnamese experience in 1975. “We want them to feel welcome,” she says.Dec. 23, 2021

    Vietnamese American refugees help Afghan families resettle in the U.S.

