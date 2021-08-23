Vietnamese American refugees offer support to Afghans amid U.S. withdrawal

The images of Afghans fleeing the Taliban are drawing parallels to the fall of Saigon in 1975, and stirring up personal memories for Vietnamese refugees. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen’s family fled Vietnam and began a new life in Oregon before her second birthday. She spotlights how Vietnamese Americans are offering their support to Afghans and calling on the U.S. and its allies to accept refugees.Aug. 23, 2021