Nightly News

Vietnamese refugees reunite with sailor who rescued them 44 years ago

02:19

In 1978, a group of 51 Vietnamese refugees were fleeing communism after the fall of Saigon. Their fishing boat got lost, leaving them low on fuel and on hope. Georg Pedersen, the chief mate on a container ship, convinced their captain to take them all on board. After years of searching, 88-year-old Georg has reconnected with most of the people he rescued.May 23, 2022

