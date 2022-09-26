IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. Army Field Band adds first rappers

    01:32

  • Heat threats may start being categorized similar to hurricanes

    01:42

  • Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian

    05:29

  • ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl found in at least 21 states, DEA warns

    02:30

  • Brett Favre ‘aggressively’ lobbied for millions from welfare agency, court filing reveals

    01:38
  • Now Playing

    Violent attack on Russian military enlistment center following draft announcement

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Neighbors completely renovate house of orphaned boys

    02:17

  • Three rivers across the globe are under threat

    05:27

  • NASA planning to slam spacecraft into asteroid for a save-the-planet experiment

    01:45

  • Thousands of Russians fear President Putin’s new draft orders

    01:48

  • Post-tropical cyclone Fiona causes mass destruction to Canada’s east coast

    01:24

  • Florida bracing for potential hurricane

    02:08

  • Post-Tropical cyclone Fiona causes chaos along Canada’s east coast

    03:11

  • Latina entrepreneurs celebrating their roots through clothing

    02:37

  • Protests grow across Iran despite threats from President

    01:37

  • Thousands protest and flee Russia as Putin amended the country’s criminal code

    02:09

  • Ukrainian ballet company sharing message of peace worldwide

    01:35

  • Online renting scams surging across U.S., FBI warns

    02:31

  • U.S. Latinos average salary growing: new report

    01:42

  • Hurricane Fiona targeting Canada after battering Bermuda

    03:25

Nightly News

Violent attack on Russian military enlistment center following draft announcement

01:53

In Eastern Russia, the response to President Putin’s order to send reservists to the frontlines in Ukraine is growing violent. One man opened fire inside a military enlistment center while reportedly shouting, “no one will go to fight!” NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports on the rare protests in St. Petersburg as many people try to dodge the draft.Sept. 26, 2022

  • U.S. Army Field Band adds first rappers

    01:32

  • Heat threats may start being categorized similar to hurricanes

    01:42

  • Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian

    05:29

  • ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl found in at least 21 states, DEA warns

    02:30

  • Brett Favre ‘aggressively’ lobbied for millions from welfare agency, court filing reveals

    01:38
  • Now Playing

    Violent attack on Russian military enlistment center following draft announcement

    01:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All