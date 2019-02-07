Virgin Galactic pilots earn commercial astronaut wings

Virgin Galactic pilots earn commercial astronaut wings01:05
Pilots Mark Stucky and CJ Sturckow received their “commercial astronaut wings” as Virgin Galactic prepares to be the first to carry paying customers to space by year’s end.
Trailblazing baseball legend Frank Robinson dies at age 8301:02
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos accuses National Enquirer owner of blackmail01:16
Virgin Galactic pilots earn commercial astronaut wings01:05
Texas police search for gunman who killed woman as she set up garage sale01:04
New Tribes missionary abuse victims break their silence02:59
Maduro’s supporters claim Venezuela doesn’t need aid as first U.S. shipment arrives at border01:08