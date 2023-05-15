Virginia congressman’s office staff attacked by bat-wielding suspect

Shark attack caught on camera in Hawaii01:31
Americans keeping their cars for longer periods of time01:42
DeSantis could be days away from presidential bid announcement01:54
Zelenskyy mets with U.K.’s Prime Minister for additional aid to Ukraine01:21
Border officials releasing migrants into U.S. as processing facilities are over capacity02:09
911 calls released from Allen, Texas mall shooting01:57
Special counsel report in Trump-Russia investigation criticized FBI01:42
- Now Playing
Virginia congressman’s office staff attacked by bat-wielding suspect02:36
- UP NEXT
Student athletes share notes of gratitude on Mother’s Day02:50
Driverless cars creating traffic jams in San Francisco02:47
13-year-old girl recovering after shark attack in Florida01:35
Historic presidential election underway in Turkey00:48
U.S. regulators order recall of 67 million air bag inflators02:12
DeSantis could soon take major step toward announcing plans to run for president, sources say02:02
Migrant crossings drop dramatically at U.S. southern border02:23
Woman ‘so full of joy’ after walking mile for first time since accident left her paralyzed03:07
University of Idaho honors 4 murdered students at spring commencement01:41
Family at El Paso shelter details dangerous journey from Venezuela to U.S. border01:42
Family of Cleveland EMT grateful she’s home after missing for days02:05
DeSantis visits Iowa as potential presidential bid announcement nears02:05
- UP NEXT
Shark attack caught on camera in Hawaii01:31
Americans keeping their cars for longer periods of time01:42
DeSantis could be days away from presidential bid announcement01:54
Zelenskyy mets with U.K.’s Prime Minister for additional aid to Ukraine01:21
Border officials releasing migrants into U.S. as processing facilities are over capacity02:09
911 calls released from Allen, Texas mall shooting01:57
Play All