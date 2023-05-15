IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Virginia congressman’s office staff attacked by bat-wielding suspect

02:36

Police in Fairfax, Virginia are working to figure out why a man entered Rep. Gerry Connelly’s district office and went on a rampage. According to Connelly, the suspect hit two staffers with a metal bat. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles has more details on the attack and on threats against members of Congress skyrocketing.May 15, 2023

