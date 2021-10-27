Virginia governor’s race heats up amid school board controversy
Some parents in Loudoun County, Virginia are demanding new leadership after they say a sexual assault at a county school was covered up by administrators to advance a transgender bathroom policy. The superintendent recently apologized, saying he misunderstood the question when he previously said there was no record of an assault. Gubernatorial candidates are now putting education at the center of their campaigns as other issues, including mask mandates, have caused outrage among parents.Oct. 27, 2021