IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Virginia governor’s race heats up amid school board controversy

03:18

Some parents in Loudoun County, Virginia are demanding new leadership after they say a sexual assault at a county school was covered up by administrators to advance a transgender bathroom policy. The superintendent recently apologized, saying he misunderstood the question when he previously said there was no record of an assault. Gubernatorial candidates are now putting education at the center of their campaigns as other issues, including mask mandates, have caused outrage among parents.Oct. 27, 2021

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All