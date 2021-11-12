Virginia nonprofit helps veterans find community through blacksmithing

Retired Army Sgt. Steve Holtz founded Black Horse Forge to bring the art of blacksmithing and more to veterans, active-duty service members and first responders. More than 11,000 veterans have participated in the free classes, and over 100 say it saved their lives. If you're a veteran in crisis or concerned about one, call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, or text 838255.Nov. 12, 2021