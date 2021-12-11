Viscose rayon is billed as an eco-friendly fabric. Critics say production can be harmful to rainforests.
Viscose rayon is growing in popularity due to its low cost and eco-friendly perception. While one of the biggest suppliers has made significant progress in halting deforestation, reports suggest the clearing of the Indonesian rainforest may be continuing to some degree to produce a key element for making viscose.Dec. 11, 2021
