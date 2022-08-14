Volatile fallout after angry reactions to court approved search warrant for Trump’s Florida estate

New warning tonight to law enforcement after angry reactions from the court-approved search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. A five-page “joint intelligence bulletin” states, “the FBI and DHS are aware of an increase in recent threats and calls for violence against federal law enforcement, US government and judicial personnel…” Federal sources say the bulletin does not name Trump or any targeted officials but warns that their families could also be at risk. The former President took to social media accusing the FBI and Department of Justice of acting with political motives.Aug. 14, 2022