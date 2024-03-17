IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Volcanic eruption forces evacuations and threatens Iceland’s Blue Lagoon
March 17, 2024

  • Russian President Putin projected to win re-election as dissidents protest at polling sites

    02:15

  • Students surprise dorm security guard with trip to visit family for first time in more than a decade

    02:28
    Volcanic eruption forces evacuations and threatens Iceland’s Blue Lagoon

    01:34
    Voters being called ‘double haters’ may determine the outcome of the presidential election

    02:23

  • PA county locked down for second day in a row due to armed suspects

    01:57

  • Suspected cross-country killer captured in New Mexico

    01:51

  • Special prosecutor's resignation could further delay Trump's Georgia trial

    00:42

  • Data shows disparity in who gets weight loss drugs

    02:56

  • Man won't be charged in NYC subway shooting

    01:29

  • Cockpit mishap may have caused plane to plunge

    01:21

  • At least 3 deaths as tornadoes hit 9 states

    02:12

  • Special prosecutor resigns in Trump Georgia election case 

    02:34

  • Relief ship finally arrives in Gaza

    01:29

  • Proposed settlement could mean end of 6% commissions for realtors

    01:37

  • James Crumbley found guilty on all counts in son’s school shooting rampage

    00:44

  • Judge denies Trump's request to dismiss charges in federal documents case

    02:05

  • Severe weather brings tornadoes, hail and heavy snow

    02:03

  • Growing concern over Chicago measles outbreak

    01:50

  • Latest SpaceX launch called successful as new astronaut class introduced

    01:50

  • U.S., Japan conduct joint military exercises amid high tensions with China

    01:49

Nightly News

Volcanic eruption forces evacuations and threatens Iceland's Blue Lagoon

01:34

A volcano in Iceland has erupted for the fourth time in the past four months. Lava poured across southern parts of Iceland, carving out a two-mile-long fissure in the Earth. NBC News' Josh Lederman reports. March 17, 2024

