Nightly News

Volcano erupts in Iceland, forcing residents of town to evacuate

01:19

A volcano in Iceland’s southwest opened two cracks in the Earth, sending rivers of lava creeping toward a small town just 30 miles from the capital. The town’s residents were evacuated overnight. NBC News’ Matt Bradley has the latest.Jan. 15, 2024

