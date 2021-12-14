IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Volunteers rush to help neighbors in need after tornado disaster

01:31

The response to the deadly tornado disaster – when neighbors, strangers and volunteers rushed to help communities desperately in need – reveals something about who we are. “When we witness moments of great trauma, we see moments of teamwork,” Lester Holt says.Dec. 14, 2021

