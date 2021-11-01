Voters and lawmakers weigh in on new Texas voting law

Democratic state lawmakers left for D.C. to try to avert the passage of the new Texas voting law, which Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner criticized as “Jim Crow 2.0.” Texas House Republican Caucus head Rep. Jim Murphy, who helped lead the charge for the law, says it is about securing the election process. NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden speaks to voters and looks into what will change when the law goes into effect in December.Nov. 1, 2021