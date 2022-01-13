VP Harris on voting rights opposition: Senators should not be ‘absolved’ from responsibility
01:31
Share this -
copied
Vice President Kamala Harris discussed opposition to voting rights legislation in an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Craig Melvin, saying about moderate Democratic holdouts, she doesn’t think “anyone should be absolved from the responsibility of preserving and protecting our democracy.”Jan. 13, 2022
UP NEXT
North Korea tests new hypersonic ballistic missile
01:20
Squash program helping young people realize their potential
01:57
How to avoid delays in getting your tax refund
01:39
Protecting yourself against Covid variants: How to choose the right mask
02:06
Four people, including infant, survive medical helicopter crash near Philadelphia
01:36
Fauci, Walensky testify at Senate hearing about pandemic response