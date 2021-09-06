Vulnerable workers losing earnings to wage theft as companies profit

A group of construction workers hired after the devastating floods in Iowa last year went unpaid, without food and in deplorable living conditions until executives came under fire. Wage theft victims are usually low wage workers, sometimes undocumented, who are often too intimidated to complain. Experts say some companies hide behind labor brokers, claiming they never promised the workers anything. The company says their labor broker was the problem in Iowa, and announced it’s expanding existing oversight programs after it was contacted by NBC News.Sept. 6, 2021