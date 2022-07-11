IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden facing political pressure amid gun crisis

    01:41

  • 70-year-old Robin Borlandoe becomes lifeguard due to staffing shortage

    01:36

  • Over-the-counter birth control under consideration by FDA

    02:25

  • Trump ally Steve Bannon to testify in Jan 6 hearings

    02:33

  • Russian military strikes another apartment building in Ukraine

    01:29

  • WNBA pays tribute to star athlete Brittney Griner

    01:40

  • Retailers are advertising major sales after backorders finally delivered

    02:07

  • Highland Park reopens nearly a week after mass shooting

    01:40

  • President Biden Defends Upcoming Visit to Saudi Arabia

    01:53

  • Teenage volunteer firefighters put graduation on hold to handle emergency

    02:26

  • New Mexico mother clings to hijacked SUV roof in an attempt to save her children

    01:36

  • Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon expected to testify in Jan 6th hearing

    01:57

  • The intense fight to save Yosemite National Park Sequoias

    01:51

  • A wrong number led one family to a warm gift and a forever friend

    02:23

  • One out of four Americans are delaying retirement due to financial concerns

    02:11

  • Highland Park mourns victims of shooting and demand action

    02:20

  • Body of Shinzo Abe returned to his home city Tokyo

    01:40

  • Protesters in Sri Lanka storm Presidential Palace, torch Prime Minister’s home

    01:19

  • Abortion activists ask President Biden to do more after signing the executive order

    02:02

  • Wildfire forced partial closure of Yosemite National Park, thousands evacuated

    01:27

Nightly News

Wake for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe being held at Tokyo temple

01:41

A private wake for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is being held at a Tokyo temple, following his shocking assassination. Hundreds of mourners are paying respect to the former leader of Japan, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken who is making his way to Japan. Police are investigating the incident further and their own security failures that led to the gunman being able to fire his home made gun twice.July 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden facing political pressure amid gun crisis

    01:41

  • 70-year-old Robin Borlandoe becomes lifeguard due to staffing shortage

    01:36

  • Over-the-counter birth control under consideration by FDA

    02:25

  • Trump ally Steve Bannon to testify in Jan 6 hearings

    02:33

  • Russian military strikes another apartment building in Ukraine

    01:29

  • WNBA pays tribute to star athlete Brittney Griner

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All