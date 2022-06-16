IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Yellowstone superintendent: Devastating floods were 'a thousand year event'

  • Airlines under pressure with soaring summer passenger levels and pilot exhaustion

  • Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's pressure on Pence to overturn election

  • Families of two American veterans fighting in Ukraine fear Russia has captured them

    Wall Street-backed companies buying up single family homes

    Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin speaks on life after jail and new Netflix series

  • Smithsonian’s first gallery for Latino heritage opens at National Museum of American History

  • Inflation is changing the ways some Americans spend, potentially causing more anxiety

  • Soaring gas prices, falling markets, rising debt: What can Americans do now to save?

  • Nearly 100 people airlifted to safety near Yellowstone after historic flooding

  • Fed approves largest interest rate hike in decades to try and tame soaring inflation

  • Internet Explorer signs off

  • Man taking photos on congressman’s Capitol tour took part in January 6 attack, committee says

  • Fallout and success from Trump’s revenge tour purging Republican primary candidates

  • U.S. no longer requiring Covid tests for airline passengers

  • Investigation into government Covid relief distribution and potential mismanagement

  • President Biden expected to travel to Saudi Arabia amid rising gas prices

  • Man captures one photo a day for 26 years in poignant project

  • Russia blows up last bridge of a major city in Ukrainian province

  • NBC Exclusive: Amber Heard reflects on losing defamation trial to ex-husband Johnny Depp

Nightly News

Wall Street-backed companies buying up single family homes

Real estate investment groups are buying up an increasing share of houses and renting them out – in some cases to families who had dreamed of owning their own homes. According to one report, in January, 33 percent of all homes purchased in the U.S. were bought by investors. One family tells NBC News’ Antonia Hylton that the situation makes it challenging to save up and “get out of the renting game.” Proponents say rental companies are giving those who can’t afford to buy a home the option of living in a traditional house.June 16, 2022

