Nightly News

Warner Elementary School Principal Dr. Terrance Newton dies following motorcycle accident

02:36

NBC first interviewed Dr. Terrance Newton in January 2020. Dr. Newton was the principal of Warner Elementary School in Wilmington, Delaware, where he created an on-campus barbershop for his students. In the community where crime rates rose, he made a safe place for his students to build up their confidence and have a laugh. The community now mourns Dr. Newton’s death following a motorcycle crash this March. Governor John Carney recognized Dr. Newton’s outstanding dedication with the highest civilian award for service and the city just named a street after the beloved principal.May 1, 2022

