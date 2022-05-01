Warner Elementary School Principal Dr. Terrance Newton dies following motorcycle accident

NBC first interviewed Dr. Terrance Newton in January 2020. Dr. Newton was the principal of Warner Elementary School in Wilmington, Delaware, where he created an on-campus barbershop for his students. In the community where crime rates rose, he made a safe place for his students to build up their confidence and have a laugh. The community now mourns Dr. Newton’s death following a motorcycle crash this March. Governor John Carney recognized Dr. Newton’s outstanding dedication with the highest civilian award for service and the city just named a street after the beloved principal.May 1, 2022