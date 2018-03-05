Feedback
Warnings of retaliation as world reacts to Trump’s tariff proposal

 

China has warned that it won’t ignore the proposed tariff’s impact on its economy, while the president threatened a tax on European cars if there is any retaliation.

U.S. News

Flu frenzy: How the flu spreads and kills so quickly

Special Report
In Pennsylvania special election, candidates clash over how to combat opioid crisis

Elections
'The Shape of Water' wins best picture at 90th Academy Awards

Awards
Women introduce powerful #MeToo video at the Academy Awards

Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
Gallery

U.S. news

World News

Putin's sanctions war created a Russian cheese industry overnight

World
Populist parties boast gains in Italy election, but no majority

World
Video

Economy
During Trump hotel strife, a 'Trump Mojito' but no water

World
Denis McDonough: McConnell 'watered down' Russia warning in 2016

Politics News
Nightly Reads

Girl Scouts fight cybercrime with new cybersecurity badge

Tech News
Putin denies 'new Cold War' but says new nukes are on 'combat duty'

EXCLUSIVE

