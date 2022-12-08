IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Fauci on sparring with Sen. Paul: ‘I’m not going to take that from anybody’

    01:06

  • Major U.S. companies switching to electric vehicles

    02:30

  • ‘Cheers’ star Kirstie Alley dies at 71 years old

    01:34

  • FDA criticized in new report for poorly handling baby formula crisis

    02:20

  • January 6th Capitol police officers honored with Congressional Gold Medal

    01:34

  • Russia blaming Ukraine for deadly drone attacks

    01:35

  • 30,000 North Carolina residents still without power after power grid breach

    01:47

  • Warnock, Walker face off in Georgia runoff election

    02:02

  • Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud

    02:03

  • Volunteering in your community could help with depression

    03:03

  • Groundbreaking Brooklyn art exhibit honors lives lost from police encounters

    02:05

  • Mauna Loa’s lava could impact critical highway on Hawaii’s Big Island

    01:21

  • Will Iranian regime disband morality police following protests?

    01:28

  • Supreme Court debates same-sex couple discrimination case

    01:34

  • Warnock, Walker make last push for votes in Georgia Senate runoff

    02:21

  • North Carolina power outage caused by targeted attack

    02:17

  • The Ukrainian choir bringing new meaning to a classic holiday song

    03:09

  • Americans head into the holiday season with record credit card debt

    02:14

  • Surviving roommates in University of Idaho murder case speak out

    01:49

  • Waukesha brings back the Christmas parade

    01:54

Nightly News

Warnock beats Walker in Georgia Senate runoff

01:38

Democrat Raphael Warnock won in a narrow victory over Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia’s runoff election. NBC News’ Peter Alexander reports on what Warnock’s re-election means for the Senate.Dec. 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Fauci on sparring with Sen. Paul: ‘I’m not going to take that from anybody’

    01:06

  • Major U.S. companies switching to electric vehicles

    02:30

  • ‘Cheers’ star Kirstie Alley dies at 71 years old

    01:34

  • FDA criticized in new report for poorly handling baby formula crisis

    02:20

  • January 6th Capitol police officers honored with Congressional Gold Medal

    01:34

  • Russia blaming Ukraine for deadly drone attacks

    01:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All