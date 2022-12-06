IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Warnock, Walker make last push for votes in Georgia Senate runoff

    02:21
    North Carolina power outage caused by targeted attack

    02:17

  • The Ukrainian choir bringing new meaning to a classic holiday song

    03:09

  • Americans head into the holiday season with record credit card debt

    02:14

  • Surviving roommates in University of Idaho murder case speak out

    01:49

  • Waukesha brings back the Christmas parade

    01:54

  • Woman accuses Herschel Walker of domestic violence in exclusive interview

    02:50

  • Changing lives one ride at a time

    02:17

  • How scientists are creating the perfect Christmas tree

    02:30

  • FedEx driver charged with kidnapping and killing 7-year-old girl

    02:07

  • Final weekend for Georgia’s midterm race

    01:55

  • Pentagon unveils new stealth bomber plane

    02:05

  • Rogue wave off coast of Argentina kills 62-year-old woman

    01:43

  • Family demands answers after Austin police shooting leaves man dead on his own porch

    03:09

  • Mindfulness program helping kids manage stress

    01:56

Nightly News

Warnock, Walker make last push for votes in Georgia Senate runoff

02:21

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are making their last pushes for votes ahead of the Georgia runoff tomorrow. NBC News’ Peter Alexander has the latest election updates.Dec. 6, 2022

Best of NBC News

