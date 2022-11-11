IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Washington Commanders, NFL sued by D.C. attorney general over alleged misconduct cover-up

Nightly News

Washington Commanders, NFL sued by D.C. attorney general over alleged misconduct cover-up

Washington D.C.’s attorney general is suing the NFL and the Washington Commanders, alleging they conspired to cover up misconduct during their investigation into a toxic workplace last year. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian has more on the case.Nov. 11, 2022

