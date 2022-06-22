Washington Commanders under investigation for ‘toxic’ workplace environment

The Washington Commanders are facing backlash after new allegations came out regarding the team’s workplace culture. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified today claiming that the team had a “toxic” culture and that it had gone on “far too long.” The team’s owner Daniel Snyder was also accused by the U.S. House Oversight Committee of attempting to interfere with the investigation. Goodell said the Commanders were fined $10 million but he was scrutinized by the Committee as to why the investigation’s findings were not publicly released.June 22, 2022