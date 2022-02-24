Washington, DC on alert ahead of expected trucker Covid protests
01:31
Several loosely organized groups are expected to converge on the DC area over the next week and a half to protest Covid-related mandates. The National Guard will be on hand to help with traffic control, and Capitol Police are considering beefing up security ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address.Feb. 24, 2022
Apartment rental prices surging in major U.S. cities
01:43
Blinken: Russian forces in place for 'major aggression against Ukraine'
02:28
Ukraine declares state of emergency as U.S. warns of full-scale Russian invasion
02:25
New sanctions ‘not influential enough’ to deter Putin, former Russian official says
01:30
Now Playing
Washington, DC on alert ahead of expected trucker Covid protests
01:31
UP NEXT
Exclusive: Husband of ‘Rust’ cinematographer blames Alec Baldwin, others for wife’s death