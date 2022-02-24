IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Washington, DC on alert ahead of expected trucker Covid protests

    01:31
Nightly News

Washington, DC on alert ahead of expected trucker Covid protests

01:31

Several loosely organized groups are expected to converge on the DC area over the next week and a half to protest Covid-related mandates. The National Guard will be on hand to help with traffic control, and Capitol Police are considering beefing up security ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address.Feb. 24, 2022

    Washington, DC on alert ahead of expected trucker Covid protests

    01:31
