Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Watch out for cyber scams this tax season

 

Today is the first day that Americans can file their tax returns for 2017, and this year, security experts are urging all of us to file as soon as possible—before thieves do.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

More than 50,000 American bridges are falling apart

More than 50,000 American bridges are falling apart

U.S. news
Designated survivors recount nights as doomsday presidents

Designated survivors recount nights as doomsday presidents

2018 State of the Union Address
Adenovirus looks like flu, acts like flu, but it's not influenza

There's another bad virus going around that is not the flu

Health news
Homicide investigation begins as remains of missing 16-year-old Jholie Moussa are found near her home

Missing teen's remains found less than a mile from her home

Crime & Courts
Inspector general accuses Pentagon of censoring Afghanistan data

Pentagon censoring Afghanistan data, inspector general says

World

World News

Taliban reacts to U.S. pressure, ISIS with wave of Kabul attacks

Trump takes it to the Taliban, the Taliban takes it out on civilians

World
Water crisis grips Cape Town, South Africa, after drought stretching years

Cape Town, home to 4 million people, is about to run dry

World
Saudi Arabia seizing more than $100 billion in corruption crackdown

Saudi Arabia nets $106 billion from unprecedented corruption crackdown

Mideast
U.S. issues 'Putin list' of Russian politicians, oligarchs

U.S. wags a finger at Russian billionaires, but adds no new sanctions

World
Inspector general accuses Pentagon of censoring Afghanistan data

Pentagon censoring Afghanistan data, inspector general says

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

More than 50,000 American bridges are falling apart

More than 50,000 American bridges are falling apart

U.S. news
Some parents saying 'no' to tackle football over CTE fears

Some parents saying 'no' to tackle football over CTE fears

Health news

advertisement