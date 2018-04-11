Please select another video.
Watch the moment technology opened this blind man’s eyes to the world around him
William Weeks lost most of his sight after suffering a rare illness at age five. Thanks to special glasses called Esight, he recently saw his mother’s face for the first time in 33 years.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
The Price You Pay
Stay up-to-date on the latest consumer and business news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch long form and extended pieces from the NBC Nightly News team.
Play All
U.S. News
World News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”