    Water emergency in Jackson, Mississippi worsens

    01:49
Nightly News

Water emergency in Jackson, Mississippi worsens

01:49

A broken water system in Jackson, Mississippi following catastrophic flooding has left the city in a crisis. For weeks residents have been under a boil water notice because of contaminated water concerns, and now they’re on the brink of no water at all. The state is now preparing for the colossal challenge of distributing water to 180,000 people in Jackson and to surrounding areas.Aug. 30, 2022

