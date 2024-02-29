IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Wave of tornadoes reported in Midwest
Feb. 29, 202401:29
    Wave of tornadoes reported in Midwest

Nightly News

Wave of tornadoes reported in Midwest

01:29

At least 10 reported tornadoes tore through Indiana, Illinois and Michigan, destroying an apartment complex outside Chicago and causing extensive damage elsewhere. The tornadoes came during a week of severe weather. NBC News' Adrienne Broaddus reports.Feb. 29, 2024

