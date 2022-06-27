IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Wearable tech for employees aims to measure body temperature to prevent heat illness

Nightly News

Wearable tech for employees aims to measure body temperature to prevent heat illness

New guidelines and outreach from OSHA are hoping to help many working in dangerous heat conditions. Part of this outreach is with the employees at Tuscaloosa’s “Black Warrior Brewing.” They use wearable technology to monitor their body temperatures to prevent heat-related illnesses.June 27, 2022

