    Weight loss drug may improve heart health, new research finds

Nightly News

Weight loss drug may improve heart health, new research finds

A recent clinical trial found that the active ingredient in popular weight loss drug Wegovy could reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes by 20 percent. NBC News’ Liz Kreutz has more on what doctors are saying about the medication.Nov. 13, 2023

    Weight loss drug may improve heart health, new research finds

