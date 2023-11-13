Weight loss drug may improve heart health, new research finds

Dozens of ‘Flash Dads’ cheer on students at Kentucky elementary schools02:19
Texas school district teaches parents how to use naloxone after string of opioid poisonings03:19
- Now Playing
Weight loss drug may improve heart health, new research finds01:49
- UP NEXT
House Speaker Mike Johnson pushes plan to keep government open as shutdown deadline nears01:32
Doctor details worsening conditions at Gaza City hospital02:18
U.S. sends top official to Qatar and Israel in push to free hostages from Gaza00:59
U.S. announces new airstrikes in eastern Syria01:41
MDMA could help veterans with PTSD, researchers say02:21
Palestinian-American family returns to U.S. after being trapped in Gaza for 27 days02:26
Georgia man arrested over threat to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene01:39
FBI seizes electronic devices from NYC Mayor Eric Adams02:01
Hate incidents on the rise as Israel-Hamas war rages on02:16
Strikes near hospitals in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war intensifies03:22
Israel agrees to implement daily 4-hour pauses in fighting, White House says03:27
Thousands of LGBTQ veterans still waiting for benefits following policy change in U.S. military03:04
Airplane close call risk growing, NTSB chief warns02:02
Key takeaways from last night’s Republican presidential debate01:51
Nashville college student Jillian Ludwig killed by stray bullet while walking in park01:44
Manchin will not seek re-election, a disappointment for Democrats01:51
Giant pandas saying goodbye to Washington, D.C. and heading back to China01:34
Dozens of ‘Flash Dads’ cheer on students at Kentucky elementary schools02:19
Texas school district teaches parents how to use naloxone after string of opioid poisonings03:19
- Now Playing
Weight loss drug may improve heart health, new research finds01:49
- UP NEXT
House Speaker Mike Johnson pushes plan to keep government open as shutdown deadline nears01:32
Doctor details worsening conditions at Gaza City hospital02:18
U.S. sends top official to Qatar and Israel in push to free hostages from Gaza00:59
Play All