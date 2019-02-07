Watch NBC News Signal: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sponsors Green New Deal and tense scenes from the Venezuela-Colombia border

Nightly News

Wells Fargo outage impacts ATMS and online banking, frustrating customers

01:11

Online banking was down, ATMs were struggling and some customers said their cards were acting funny after the second outage this month at Wells Fargo, the fourth largest bank in the U.S.Feb. 7, 2019

  • Texas police search for gunman who killed woman as she set up garage sale

    01:04

  • New Tribes missionary abuse victims break their silence

    02:59

  • Maduro’s supporters claim Venezuela doesn’t need aid as first U.S. shipment arrives at border

    01:08

  • Once free, drug for rare disease now being sold for $375K a year

    02:02

  • Gucci apologizes for ‘blackface’ sweater after fierce social media backlash

    01:05

  • Police identify woman found dead inside suitcase in Greenwich, Connecticut

    01:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All