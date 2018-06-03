Feedback
What does it take to prepare for a summit with North Korea?

 

NBC News’ David Gura speaks to former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and others about their preparation for high-stakes meetings with North Korea.

Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
