What fuels severe weather like the devastating tornado outbreak
01:58
Share this -
copied
After destructive tornadoes ripped through multiple states this weekend, many are asking why such a disaster happened. NBC News’ Dasha Burns hears from an expert who says the devastation from the storms may be a consequence of climate change.Dec. 15, 2021
Acts of kindness bringing Kentucky town together after tornado outbreak
01:24
Small businesses racing to deliver as holiday shipping deadlines approach
01:39
Inside look at retail theft sting
02:26
Over 100 people unaccounted for in Kentucky after tornado disaster