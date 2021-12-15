IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Acts of kindness bringing Kentucky town together after tornado outbreak

  • Small businesses racing to deliver as holiday shipping deadlines approach

  • Inside look at retail theft sting

  • Over 100 people unaccounted for in Kentucky after tornado disaster

  • Pfizer says Covid pill 89 percent effective as omicron variant spreads

    What fuels severe weather like the devastating tornado outbreak

    House set to vote to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

  • U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths

  • Search for survivors underway after deadly tornado outbreak

  • Factory workers say they were told to continue working hours before tornado disaster

  • Small Kentucky town reeling after 11 killed in tornado disaster

  • Family mourns son who helped Amazon coworkers to safety ahead of deadly tornado

  • House committee to vote on holding Meadows in contempt of Congress

  • Man rescued by neighbor after Kentucky tornado destruction

  • Volunteers rush to help neighbors in need after tornado disaster

  • Mayfield community gathers to worship following deadly tornado outbreak

  • 50 years of the War on Cancer

  • New wave of Covid hospitalizations as U.S. reaches grim milestone

  • Growing concern there could be more unprecedented tornadoes

  • Multiple deaths in Amazon warehouse hit by deadly tornado

Nightly News

What fuels severe weather like the devastating tornado outbreak

After destructive tornadoes ripped through multiple states this weekend, many are asking why such a disaster happened. NBC News’ Dasha Burns hears from an expert who says the devastation from the storms may be a consequence of climate change.Dec. 15, 2021

    What fuels severe weather like the devastating tornado outbreak

