    What homebuyers need to know as mortgage rates climb in tough market

Nightly News

What homebuyers need to know as mortgage rates climb in tough market

With low inventory and record-high prices, waiting longer can have fixed mortgages tick up even higher. However, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has now climbed to 5.36 percent, leading to an 11 percent drop in new mortgage applications. Some families are turning to adjustable-rate loans where terms and interest rates typically change anywhere between 5 to 10 years.May 10, 2022

    What homebuyers need to know as mortgage rates climb in tough market

