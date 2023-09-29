IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New York and New Jersey under states of emergency amid heavy rain and flooding

    02:57

  • Federal government has one day left to avoid shutdown

    02:10

  • Iowa neighborhood’s first new grocery store in 50 years bringing ‘real hope’ to community

    02:04

  • Ukrainian children go to school in subway stations as Russian forces bomb Kharkiv

    01:49

  • United Auto Workers strike expands against Ford and GM

    01:42

  • Remembering Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in Senate history

    02:42
  • Now Playing

    What industries would be most impacted by a government shutdown?

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Biden: MAGA movement ‘does not share the basic beliefs’ of democracy

    01:51

  • Streaming subscriptions adding up for consumers and likely to keep increasing

    01:50

  • Exclusive access during a U.S. Navy submarine's nuclear missile test

    02:06

  • An inside look at the brand new Las Vegas Sphere

    01:50

  • End of pandemic relief for child care programs on September 30 could lead to closures

    02:28

  • Philadelphia businesses targeted in another night of rampant looting

    01:51

  • Suspect caught in murder of tech CEO Pava LaPere in Baltimore

    01:48

  • Government shutdown looming as Congress seems unlikely to pass spending bill

    03:16

  • American astronaut Frank Rubio returns to Earth after record-setting space mission

    01:44

  • Delaware trooper charged with beating teen playing prank

    02:04

  • Manhunt intensifies in Baltimore for suspected killer of tech CEO Pava LaPere

    01:51

  • Over 50 people arrested in Philadelphia looting spree

    02:21

  • Trump will skip second debate to speak to an audience including auto workers in Detroit

    02:07

Nightly News

What industries would be most impacted by a government shutdown?

02:16

From border patrol to the Coast Guard to the nation’s airports, another government shutdown would impact America’s front line workers as well as everyday Americans living paycheck to paycheck. NBC News’ Tom Costello has details on the industries that may be impacted including travel.Sept. 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    New York and New Jersey under states of emergency amid heavy rain and flooding

    02:57

  • Federal government has one day left to avoid shutdown

    02:10

  • Iowa neighborhood’s first new grocery store in 50 years bringing ‘real hope’ to community

    02:04

  • Ukrainian children go to school in subway stations as Russian forces bomb Kharkiv

    01:49

  • United Auto Workers strike expands against Ford and GM

    01:42

  • Remembering Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in Senate history

    02:42
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All